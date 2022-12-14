The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said in a press release issued Wednesday morning that the second Bay St. Louis police officer wounded in an incident at the Motel 6 on Hwy. 90 has died.
Bay St. Louis Police Department received a call for service to the Motel 6 at 1003 Hwy 90. Upon arriving, officers encountered a female subject, according to an MBI press release. The subject fatally shot one officer and injured another before killing herself.Officers were still on the scene at the time of this posting. The Echo will have more details as they become available.
