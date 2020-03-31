A Kiln man was charged with attempted murder on Monday evening after allegedly shooting another man in an apparent argument over an ATV.

Mark Dempsey Hoda, 57, was initially charged with aggravated assault, Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said in a press release Tuesday, but the charge was quickly amended.

“On March 30, just after 7 p.m., the Hancock County Sheriff's Office responded to Road 372 in reference to a shooting with a single victim,” Skinner said. “Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the victim laying on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies administered life saving measures to the victim, as they awaited the arrival of emergency medical personnel.

“During these life saving measures, the victim was able to advise deputies as to who the shooter was. The victim was flown to an area hospital, where they are still currently being treated.”

Deputies were able to locate Hoda and take him into custody without incident, Skinner said. Hoda was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

“It is believed an argument ensued between the victim and Hoda over the victim riding his all-terrain vehicle on the roadway,” Skinner said.

Family members on Tuesday identified the victim in the case as Brett L. Fletcher.

Fletcher is a "21-year U.S. Navy chief who never hurt a soul," his wife Amy said on social media. "He drove his four-wheeler between our house and a neighbor past this meth den and was shot point blank while me (his wife) and his five-year-old son were 400 yards away."

Another relative said in a telephone interview Tuesday that Brett Fletcher was helping another neighbor move some wood and was riding his ATV back to his own home when the shooting occurred.

"He went to help his friend," she said. "My sister in law and their five-year-old son were there helping

She believes the suspect shot Fletcher in retaliation for reporting a relative of his to the sheriff's office for breaking into the Fletcher family home.

"The guy shot him in the stomach," she said. "His intestines were injured, his spleen was removed, his colon and his diaphragm were damaged. This is a U.S. Navy veteran. He's been to Iraq and Afghanistan and he helped rebuild Haiti, and he's never been hurt, but he's not safe near his own home."

Fletcher was air-lifted to a hospital in Hattiesburg, she said.

"Amy was able to go and see him this morning," she said. "He opened his eyes a little. Right now he needs your prayers more than anything. He's in ICU and can only be seen every few hours. She may not even be able to be with him during this terrible time because she's not sure if the hospital is going to let her because of the COVID virus.

"His blood pressure is low today. They have his chest open because he's going to have to have another surgery.

"This is a man you want your kids to grow up and be like and for this man to tell the cops it was an argument over an ATV is (wrong). This man is a hero to our country."

The investigation is still ongoing, Skinner said.