Both the Center for Disease Control and the state Office of Homeland Security investigated on Wednesday when a Bay St. Louis title office worker fell ill after receiving a delivery of an “unknown substance,” but officials determined there was no actual danger.
“After a preliminary investigation by the Mississippi Office Of Homeland Security, no dangerous substances were detected at the office building or in the package,“ Police Chief Gary Ponthieuxsaid in a press release issued Wednesday evening.
At 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, Ponthieux said, “the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to Ochsner Medical Center … for the report of a patient who transported themselves for treatment after feeling ill, possibly due to contact with an unknown substance. Officers safely secured the unknown substance at the hospital.
“The patient stated they opened an envelope at their place of employment, Advantage Title, located at 125 Court Street, Bay St. Louis. The patient stated after several minutes, they later began feeling ill and drove themselves to the hospital. The patient was treated and released from the hospital.”
Ponthieux said officers contacted the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and the Center for Disease Control.
“For safety precautions, the office building was evacuated and secured pending inspection and testing by the Center for Disease Control,” Ponthieux said.
Ponthieux said the delivery service is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
