The National Weather Service posted an update on Tropical Storm Laura at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Hancock County was still in the “cone of uncertainty” for the storm, which was originally called Tropical Depression 13, but was upgraded Friday morning.
“Please start your hurricane preparations since we are going into the weekend and this system should be in the Gulf of Mexico some time Tuesday,” Hancock Emergency Management Agency Brian “Hootie” Adam said in a press release Friday.
The 10 a.m. update changed little in the storm’s projected path, but did make it’s projected landfall a little later on Wednesday morning.
The storm is currently forecast to cross over Florida into the Gulf of Mexico and make possible landfall some time next Wednesday somewhere between Louisiana and Florida.
“ Laura is moving toward the west near 18 mph and a generally west-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected over the next couple of days,” according to the NWS’s latest update. “On the forecast track, the center of
Laura will move near or over the northern Leeward Islands later
today, near or over Puerto Rico Saturday morning, and near the
northern coast of Hispaniola late Saturday and early Sunday.”
Maximum sustained winds were at 45 mph with higher gusts, according to the NWS.
“Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours,” according to the update. “Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center.”
Tropical Depression 14 is still active in the Caribbean and could make landfall in Texas or Louisiana by next Wednesday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.
The last year there were two storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time was 2002, when Tropical Storm Fay came in from the west and Tropical Depression Edouard came in from the east.
