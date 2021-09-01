Hancock County officials on Wednesday released the identity of the man murdered at Pearlington on Monday morning, as well as the identity of the man who shot him, and who later died in a shoot-out with sheriff’s deputies.
The victim has been identified as George Hobart Shaw, age 65. The man who shot him was Martin Luther Bowman, III, age 80, authorities said. Bowman was also known in the neighborhood as “Capt. Foo” or simply “The Captain.” The men were apparently roommates.
Hancock deputies were called to the scene Monday morning — flooding from Hurricane Ida meant they had to approach the home on Kelly Rad via boat.
"Upon arrival, Hancock County deputies, while attempting to investigate the call for service, made contact with a subject in the residence," according to a press release from Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam's office. "An officer involved shooting occurred that led to the shooting death of one subject. Deputies found a second deceased male in the residence. No deputies were hurt during the incident."
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is protocol in such cases.
Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are investigating the murder.
