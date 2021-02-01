A Hancock County sheriff’s deputy who was shot Monday afternoon while responding to an emergency call has died, according to a statement from Sheriff Ricky Adam's office.
"On Feb. 1, 2021, Lieutenant Michael Boutte with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed when he responded to a disturbance call in the Necaise Community," according to a statement issued Monday evening by Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner.
"The suspect was shot during the encounter and flown to a hospital for his injuries. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations along with their Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and will be working the investigation and reviewing the matter for criminal charges. Upon completion of their investigation, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for presentation to a fair and impartial grand jury.
"Lt. Boutte was an outstanding deputy, who loved his job and was loved by those he worked with," Adam said in the statement.
Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in Operation Desert Storm, Adam said. Boutte later attended the United States Marine Corps Police Academy and served in the reserves in New Orleans.
"During his time with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Boutte was not only a leader to his people, but was awarded the Life Saving Medal for saving a child's life and was credited with spearheading National Crime Night Out and initiating the Silver Alert Database for the City of Diamondhead," according to the statement.
"The Hancock County Sheriff's Office suffered a huge loss today," Adam said. "Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can't begin to describe the heart break we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones."
Adam said earlier in the day that the incident occurred when deputies were called to a residence at Earl C. Ladner Road off of Caesar Necaise Rd. at 1:10 p.m. Monday where a man was allegedly threatening to shoot himself.
Adam said that when deputies arrived, the man shot the first officer who approached the scene.
Another deputy allegedly then shot the suspect.
Deputies called in two Life Flight helicopters Monday, and officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene.
The name and condition of the suspect have not yet been released.
