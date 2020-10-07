A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the northern Gulf Coast from east of Grand Isle, La., to Bay St. Louis.
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Delta will still likely make landfall in Louisiana, but Hancock County and the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast could still see some rain and storm surge.
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from High Island, Texas to the Alabama-Florida state line.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect from High Island, Texas to Grand Isle.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
LOCATIONS:
• Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
• Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
• Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
• Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
• West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
• Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
