By about 10:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters had the blaze that had threatened Buccaneer State Park earlier in the evening mostly under control.
Waveland and West Hancock firefighters were joined by Bayside Park and Bay St. Louis fire departments, as well as off-duty personnel from Pass Christian and Diamondhead.
Officials said firefighters employed a back burn — fighting the fire with fire — to control the path of the blaze.
The fire apparently began at Clermont Harbor just off South Street on Monday afternoon, but by 7 p.m., it had spread almost to the park, and officials ordered all campers to evacuate as a precaution.
No injuries were reported as of late Monday evening.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
