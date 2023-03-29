The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Bay St. Louis Police Department, the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants on Wednesday on businesses within the city of Bay St. Louis, Waveland and throughout St. Tammany Parish.
“Narcotics agents executed multiple search warrants at properties operated under the name of LA Harvest Company, a retail store which advertises selling multiple varieties of hemp and Delta 8 containing products,” Hancock Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release.
“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints in regards to the items being sold from these stores, and after a thorough investigation, narcotics agents determined employees were selling marijuana flower and other items containing concentrations of THC above the legal threshold,” Adam said.
Following the search warrants, agents seized in excess of 75 pounds of marijuana flower and 26 packages of THC infused edible products, Adam said.
“In addition, agents located extensive paraphernalia that confirms the business was creating infused products of their own using an internal, ‘lab like’ set up,” Adam said.
Those arrested include the business owner/operator, Karen McClain, 54, of Slidell, and store employee, Darren Perkins, 39, also of Slidell, LA who were charged with Sale/Distribution of a Controlled Substance. In addition, McClain was charged with Trafficking of Controlled Substances, Adam said. “There are charges pending against additional store employees for related sales,” Adam said.
“It is important that the public be made aware that some of the products available for purchase at LA Harvest Company contained concentrations of THC that are illegal, and their possession in Mississippi is still illegal,” Adam said. “In addition to the marijuana flower being mixed in higher concentrations, the business had also altered the packaging of several commercially packaged products to reflect that the THC concentration of those products were below the legal concentration allowed in Mississippi. This poses a significant problem for consumers, as they may mistakenly believe the product they possess is legal when in fact it is not.”
Adam said the company has not qualified to be a dispensary of medical marijuana in the state, and the has conducted business long before the medical marijuana law went into effect.
“They have held no regard for the state’s medical marijuana law, often flaunting the fact that they did not require medical cards,” Adam said. “Essentially, they are no different than street level dope dealers, other than they have a fancy store front.”
Adam said “These products are not always safe and they still pose a threat to the public’s safety, particularly when altered, misidentified and sold as ‘legal’ hemp or Delta 8 products. We have received complaints from parents indicating their children have become ill after consuming these products.”
Adam said the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been working alongside of the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control throughout the transition to the legalization of medical marijuana, and the sheriff’s office will continue to work with and assist other agencies which investigate those businesses that are selling and distributing controlled substances illegally.
