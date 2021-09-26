Officials have confirmed that the body found in Logtown earlier on Sunday has been identified as two-year-old Nevaeh Allen of Baton Rouge, who was reported missing on Friday.
Authorities have arrested the child's step-father, Phillip Gardner, 30, and charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful disposal of remains.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed early Sunday afternoon that agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation were seeking a body in Logtown. Hancock deputies assisted, and blocked off Logtown Road from traffic.
Gardner had originally reported that he last saw Nevaeh when he fell asleep while watching her at their Baton Rouge apartment early on Friday. When her siblings got home from school on Friday afternoon, the apartment door was open and Nevaeh was reported missing.
Nevaeh's mother, Lanaya Caldwell said she was at work when the toddler went missing.
As of late Sunday afternoon, Gardner was being held at the East Baton Rouge prison.
