The Bay St. Louis Police Department is investigating a shooting death that apparently occurred early Tuesday morning across the street from Martin Luther King Park.
"On Nov.3, at approximately 7:25 a.m., the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a report of a deceased female located on the 500 block of Washington Street,” according to a press release issued Tuesday by Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. "A single victim, identified as 37-year-old Misty Cato of Bay St. Louis, suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The death is being investigated as a homicide."
Ponthieux said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222. You can also contact Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.