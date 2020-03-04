The Bay St. Louis Police Department announced Thursday evening that there would be no arrests in the "racist doll" controversy that arose during a Feb. 16 Mardi Gras parade, but said it would forward all information gathered in the case to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 16, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release, after a complaint that a white man riding in a parade float during the Krewe of Nereids parade threw a black doll with beads around its neck to an African American child.

"The family of the juvenile reported the doll had a Mardi Gras bead wrapped around its neck and that it indicated racial hatred," Ponthieux said.

"The Bay St. Louis Police Department initiated an investigation and it was determined the assorted stuffed dolls and animals, which were distributed by the parade participants, were all hanging by Mardi Gras beads prior to being thrown," Ponthieux said. "As part of the investigation, the police department obtained statements from the complainant, witnesses and parade participants, which were conflicting. All parties involved have been cooperative during the investigation."

Ponthieux said the man who threw the doll has been identified "and is not a resident of the Coastal counties."

The man's identity has not yet been released to the public.

"As a result of the investigation, the Bay St. Louis Police Department has determined no state statutes or city ordinances were violated and there was no intent of hatred. The Bay St. Louis Police Department has not received any additional complaints regarding inappropriate, indecent or racially motivated acts.

"The Bay St. Louis Police Department has forwarded all information obtained during the investigation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Attorney Michael W. Crosby, who is representing the family which made the complaint, said in a social media statement on Thursday that Ponthieux and other city officials had advised the family of the results of the investigation, including that there would be no arrests and the information would be sent to the FBI.

Crosby said the incident, "along with certain comments, ... traumatized their child as well as the parents. The trauma does not end with the family, however. In fact, it has caused the entire community to suffer as well.

"We have been careful to avoid saying or doing anything which could impair the investigation, because we want the investigation to be fair, thorough and result in justice.

"We understand that the city will present the FBI with its investigation. Perhaps the federal law is more applicable for this type of situation. Obviously, we remain concerned."