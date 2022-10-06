Hancock County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested a man for the hit-and-run fatality of a pedestrian at Lakeshore earlier in the day.
Christopher Todd Peterson, 35, of Perkinston, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death.
The Bayside Fire Department responded to the scene of a traffic fatality on Wednesday morning in which a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
“Bayside Fire Rescue (is) on the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian with fatality on the Hwy. 90 service road near Lower Bay Road,” the department posted on social media Wednesday morning.
The accident apparently occurred around sunrise Wednesday.
The incident is under investigation by officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
The identity of the victim has not yet been publicly released.
As of Thursday, Peterson was still being held at the Hancock County Justice Facility in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
