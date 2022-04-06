The 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed at Bayside Park on Tuesday evening has been tentatively identified as Alexis Sky Pierson, a sixth-grade student and cheerleader at Hancock Middle School.
The Bayside Fire Department on Wednesday posted a notice for a fundraiser for Alexis’ family.
“Please pray for Alexis’ family!” according to the post. “Our whole community is in mourning. We love you & we will miss you! We are looking for donation items for raffles for a benefit!”
Donations may be made to the Alexis Pierson Benefit Savings account at Keesler Federal Credit Union in Waveland, account number 00020011155436; Paypal donations may be sent to @Russellwalkerjr; and Cashapp donations may be sent to $Russellwalkerjr.
Family members have said the shooting was accidental.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has not yet confirmed any information in the incident. Deputies said Sheriff Ricky Adam would send out a press release later.
