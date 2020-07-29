The mysterious, unsolicited mail order seeds that have been sent to homes in other states in the U.S. are now coming here, as well.

"The seed packets sent from China are beginning to arrive on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," Katharine Ohman said this week. Ohman is the chairwoman of the Hancock County Chamber Beautification Committee, a board member of the Bay St. Louis Community Garden and a licensed landscaper.
The seeds are sent in packaging that may make the person who received them believe there is jewelry or beads inside, but they almost all contain plant seeds, she said.
Ohman said she fears the seeds may be invasive species.
"They are definitely trying to get people to plant these seeds," Ohman said. "Caution should absolutely be at the top of the list when you receive gifts from someone you don't know."
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson on Tuesday sent out a press release urging "anyone receiving packages of unsolicited seeds from China, or any foreign country, in recent days to immediately contact the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Bureau of Plant Industry by phoning 662-325-3390. Those receiving the seeds are instructed to hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from MDAC’s Bureau of Plant Industry contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins."
"Please don’t plant the seeds," Gipson reiterated. "I don’t want to scare people because there is no indication these seeds pose a danger to human health. But any foreign seeds can have a negative impact on our environment as a threat to plant and animal health, and to agriculture. Also, foreign seeds could carry fungi or pests which could cause great destruction to our native ecosystem. So, I can’t stress enough the importance of contacting our office regarding this matter. Your assistance will help us to prevent the unlawful entry of prohibited seeds into the country and protect against invasive pests and noxious weeds."

