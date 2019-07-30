The annual United Way Fill the Bus campaign was held July 8-31st at the Waveland Wal-Mart Supercenter.

On Friday, a grand finale was held with students from Bay-Waveland School District and Hancock County School District on site to meet and greet shoppers as they purchased and donated school supplies to benefit area students and families. Cheerleaders, football players, volleyball players, band members and dance team members represented the two school districts. At the end of the campaign, five shopping carts full of school supplies had been donated by Wal-Mart shoppers. United Way, Bay-Waveland School District and Hancock County School District would like to thank the community for their overwhelming support of our students and families. We are all looking forward to another successful school year.