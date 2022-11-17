U.S. marshals on Wednesday returned a Hancock County man accused of child molestation to local custody after he allegedly hid out in Canada for the past eight years.
Matthew Murphy is being held without bond at the Hancock County Justice Facility on two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes, gratification, molesting.
“This has been going on for awhile,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said Thursday.
Murphy was initially charged in 2012 and released on bond in 2013. Warrants were issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for court in June 2014.
The U.S. Marshals got involved in the matter in 2021 and tracked him to Dunnville, Ontario. With the assistance of the Toronto Fugitive Squad, they arrested him on April 7, 2021, but Canadian authorities refused to extradite him at the time.
“The Marshals found him and wanted to do an extradition,” Adam said, “but (Canada) wouldn’t extradite him due to what is perceived to be going on in the Mississippi prison system.
“We had to go through the District Attorney’s office and work out a deal where … if he is convicted, he would serve his time here in the Hancock County Justice Facility, rather than in Parchman. That plan was submitted to MDOC (Mississippi Department of Corrections) and they approved it.”
Adam said he’s glad the case is finally going to be able to go through the court system.
“Whatever it takes, we don’t like our criminals or suspected criminals being anywhere else, nor do we want other places’ criminals here,” Adam said. “We will do what we have to do.”
A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled in Hancock Justice Court for Dec. 13.
