A two-year-old boy is recovering after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the head on Saturday at a Kiln residence.
Officers of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday “responded to the 5000 block of Ivanhoe Drive, Kiln, in reference to a toddler that had sustained a gunshot wound to the head,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Monday. “The child was flown to an area hospital for emergency care. At the time of this release, the child is listed in stable condition.”
Adam said the investigation is ongoing, but “this appears to be a case in which the child was able to gain access to an unsecured weapon.”
“This appears to be a horrific accident that I would not wish on anyone,” Adam said. “I hope people will take this opportunity to ensure that they take the proper precautions with any firearm in their house. People need to think about those whom not only live in the house, but that may access the house as guest, as well.”
