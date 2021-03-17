Two Slidell residents were arrested Sunday in separate alleged drunk-driving accidents that occurred in Old Town Bay St. Louis over the weekend.
The first occurred at around midnight Saturday.
Officers of “the Bay St. Louis Police Department arrested Dylan Colwell, a 23-year-old male of Slidell, and charged him with driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance,” Bay Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a statement issued Wednesday. Colwell was also charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, jail records show.
Ponthieux said that at approximately midnight, “Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that hit several parked vehicles near South Beach Boulevard and Main Street and had fled the scene. Officers located the suspect vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger, with assistance of a witness at the end of Quail Way.”
Upon arresting Colwell, Ponthieux said, officers also seized approximately one gram of suspected marijuana from the vehicle.
Colwell was transported to the Hancock County Jail, where he was released later on Sunday under a $2,500 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio.
A May 7 court date has been scheduled in the case.
The other incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when officers arrested 60-year-old Slidell resident Angela Pursley.
“Officers responded to North Beach Boulevard and State Street for a single-vehicle accident,” Ponthieux said. “Officers observed a 2006 Saturn Vue crashed into the outside railing of the 200 North Beach restaurant. Pursley was identified as the driver and arrested for driving under the influence.”
She was charged with DUI (second offense), disorderly conduct and no proof of insurance, Ponthieux said. As of Wednesday, she was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail in lieu of $3,000 in bonds set by Judge Maggio, jail records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.