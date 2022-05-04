Picayune police last week arrested two Hancock County men for alleged drug trafficking and stealing catalytic converters.
According to an incident summary filed by officers of the Picayune Police Department, officers were dispatched to mile marker 3 in the southbound lane of I-59 after a woman called “advising she was in a U-Haul truck parked on the side of the interstate asleep when someone started doing something to the vehicle.”
Officers arrived at the location and “observed a Hyundai Sonata with a Hancock County tag parked behind the U-Haul,” according to the report. “The officers approached the vehicle and observed a catalytic converter laying on the ground by the passenger side front door.”
Officers identified the driver as Mark Isaac Condiff, 42, of Hunters Trace, Picayune, and the passenger as Michael Wayne Jones, 39, of West Benton Street, Bay St. Louis.
“The officers removed Condiff and Jones from the vehicle and secured them,” according to the incident report. “Officers observed in plain view several used saws-all blades, two saws-alls, and drug paraphernalia on the front seat area of the vehicle. Both subjects were arrested.”
Officers also found another catalytic converter in side the vehicle, along with a holster, handgun ammunition and numerous bags of tools, the report said.
“Officers located a handgun and a black velvet gab containing a large amount of a controlled substance believed to be crystal meth in close proximity to the passenger side of the vehicle,” according to the report. “The handgun was reported stolen from New Orleans.”
Both men were booked into the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office jail.
Condiff was charged with possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to distribute (crystal meth) and two felony counts of receiving stolen property.
Jones was charged with possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to distribute (crystal meth) and felony malicious mischief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.