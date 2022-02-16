A two-car collision on Hwy. 603 in Hancock County claimed the lives of two people on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision at Hwy. 603 near Shiyou Road at about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
Edison Watson, 52, and Dawn Moore, 48, were both in one of the vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
The accident is still under investigation.
