Two Bay St. Louis residents were indicted in Jackson County earlier this month for allegedly pouring hot water on a 12-year-old in Pascagoula and refusing to get the child medical treatment.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted the Pascagoula Police Department in arresting Tiffany Brown and Michael Blackburn at a Bay St. Louis apartment, according to court records.
The crimes allegedly occurred in Pascagoula between Aug. 17, 2016 and April 6, 2017.
Both Brown and Blackburn were initially held on $500,000 bonds, but were released on reduced bonds, according to Harrison County jail records.
Law enforcement officials have declined to release full details about the alleged abuse, but said it was "severe."
The case will be tried in Jackson County, but a trial date was not available at press time Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.