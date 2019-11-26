Two Bay St. Louis residents were indicted in Jackson County earlier this month for allegedly pouring hot water on a 12-year-old in Pascagoula and refusing to get the child medical treatment.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office assisted the Pascagoula Police Department in arresting Tiffany Brown and Michael Blackburn at a Bay St. Louis apartment, according to court records.

The crimes allegedly occurred in Pascagoula between Aug. 17, 2016 and April 6, 2017.

Both Brown and Blackburn were initially held on $500,000 bonds, but were released on reduced bonds, according to Harrison County jail records.

Law enforcement officials have declined to release full details about the alleged abuse, but said it was "severe."

The case will be tried in Jackson County, but a trial date was not available at press time Tuesday.