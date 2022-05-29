Authorities are still investigating the cause of multiple house fires that claimed the lives of two people at Jourdan River Shores on Saturday night.
Police closed Hwy. 603 between Texas Flat Road and Pontiac Drive at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday while firefighters from several agencies battled the blaze.
Witnesses said one home burned completely while two others were damaged.
The victims’ identities have not yet been released to the public.
