Two more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi, this time in Harrison County.
The chief executive officer of Memorial’s health care system, Kent Nicaud, announced the MS Department of Health (MSDH) confirmed two cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), making them the first in Harrison County to be identified.
“The Memorial team followed protocols once COVID-19 was suspected,” according to a hospital press release. “Per CDC guidelines, the patients were isolated, and, on an individual basis, samples were obtained at Memorial Physician Clinic locations. The tests were performed at the MDHS laboratory. The individuals were not hospitalized, were never inpatients at either Memorial or Stone County campuses, and each patient is at home recovering, self-quarantined. The patient’s care team will remain in contact with the patients and will continue to monitor their status.”
