Two men have been charged in St. Tammany Parish for the shooting death earlier this month of a Bay St. Louis man.

Lamar Henry, 30, died at Ochsner Medical - Hancock Center on March 1 after being dropped off at the hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds which he allegedly suffered in Gulfport.

According to a Gulfport Police Department press release at the time, the department was investigating Henry's death as a homicide.

“The Bay St. Louis Police Department was summoned to the medical facility,” according to a Gulfport P.D. press release issued March 2.

At that time, another Bay St. Louis man -- 27-year-old Lamar Hargett, 27, the man who brought Henry to the hospital -- "told responding law enforcement the shooting occurred when the two were involved in an incident in Gulfport," according to a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office press release.

"On March 5, detectives with Gulfport Police Department contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after their investigation led them to the Slidell area. While working jointly with Gulfport Police Department, St. Tammany detectives discovered Henry had accompanied Hargett to a residence in the 4200 block of Ash Drive in Slidell during the early morning hours of March 1 with the intent of robbing Trequan Rollins.

"When Rollins observed the men parked near his residence, the men attempted to flee but Rollins followed them. As the two vehicles proceeded through Slidell, gunfire was exchanged, and Henry was fatally struck."

On March 12, a warrant was issued for Hargett for second-degree murder. He was arrested in Harrison County and transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail the next day, officers said.

Also on March 12, Rollins, 26, was booked into the St. Tammany jail on unrelated charges, jail records show.

On Monday, Rollins was also charged in St. Tammany with one count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and obstruction of justice.

St. Tammany officials said the investigation is still active.