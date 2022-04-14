Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam this week announced the arrest of Ronnie Earhart, 41, of Bayside Park, and Gabrielle Robbins, 29, of Picayune, charging them with violations related to the possession of controlled substances. One of the suspects -- Earhart -- was out on bail after being arrested last month for allegedly sneaking narcotics into the Hancock County Jail.
At around 2:35 a.m. last Thursday, Hancock County Sheriff’s patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2022 Kia on Highway 603, near Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, for traffic violations, Adam said in a press release.
A search of the vehicle revealed a felony amount of methamphetamine “ice,” prepackaged in individual bags, and scales, which is consistent with drug distribution methods, Adam said. Deputies arrested Gabrielle Robbins, a passenger in the vehicle, and charged her with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.
At approximately 12:23 a.m. on Saturday, Hancock County Sheriff’s patrol deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2000 GMC Sierra on Lakeshore Road, near Lower Bay Road, for traffic violations, Adam said. The vehicle was owned and operated by Ronnie Earhart.
“While deputies followed, Earhart began throwing items from the vehicle,” Adam said. “Among the items recovered by deputies was a felony amount of methamphetamine ‘ice.’ Deputies arrested Earhart and charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.”
Earhart was previously arrested on March 21, for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance after he provided narcotics to inmate workers to be smuggled into the Hancock County Adult Detention Center.
“Both of these cases are examples of how our patrol division serves as the frontline of our agency in protecting our communities,” Adam said. “Our fight against narcotics and dangerous drugs is a team effort, and our patrol deputies are essential team members. They are the backbone of our agency.”
Adam encourages the public to report drug activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900, emailing SOtips@co.hancock.ms.us or calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.