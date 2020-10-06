Officers of the Waveland Police Department last week arrested two people in conjunction with the theft of two golf carts.
“Justin G. Fontenot, 21, of Bay St. Louis, was charged with two counts of grand larceny and is connected to both cases,” Waveland Police Chief Michael Prendergast said in a press release Tuesday. “Also arrested as a co-defendant for one of the thefts and charged with grand larceny was Christopher Michael Brown, 28, of Bay St. Louis.”
Both men were transported to the Hancock County Jail, Prendergast said, where they remained on Tuesday afternoon.
Fontenot’s bond was set at $50,000. Brown’s bond was set at $25,000.
One of the golf carts has been recovered, Prendergast said.
Anyone with information about the other golf cart “or anything involving these cases,” is asked to contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-787-5898, Prendergast said.
