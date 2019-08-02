The 2019 primary election is scheduled for this Tuesday, Aug. 6. Hancock County polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

"Absentee voting had not been as busy as in the past, but this last week we have really been busy," Hancock County Circuit Clerk Karen Ladner Ruhr -- who is not seeking reelection this year -- said Friday. "People can vote absentee until noon on Saturday.

"Like always, we hope we have a big turnout on Election Day. Our elections this year are for everything from the governor through constable, so we hope everyone comes out to vote. The office will be open on election day, so if you have any questions about where you vote or whatever, we will answer the phones all day long."

Tuesday's primary will effectively settle several of the local races, since there are very few Democratic or third-party candidates on the ballot.

Any runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27. General Election Day 2019 is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5, with any needed runoff elections scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26

The deadline for absentee voting is this Saturday, Aug. 3 at noon.

For more information, call the Hancock County Circuit Clerk's office -- located at 152 Main St., Bay St. Louis -- at 228-467-5265.