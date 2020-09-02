No one was injured Wednesday afternoon when a Ford F250 pick-up truck crashed into the front of Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis.
The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers at the scene said the accident apparently occurred because the woman driving the truck had a broken leg and was wearing a cast with a walking boot. The boot apparently got stuck on the accelerator, causing the truck to run into the building, smashing the front window and part of the wall.
Since it was an accident, no charges were filed, and police have not yet released the name of the driver.
Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department and Bay St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene.
