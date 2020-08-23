Tropical Storm warnings are now in effect for the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Storm Surge warnings are in effect for Hancock and Harrison counties. A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City, La., to the mouth of the Pearl River.
The projected paths of both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura shifted more to the west overnight, making Louisiana the most likely landfall location for both systems, but Hancock County-area officials say it's still too early to tell what will happen, and our area is in for high wind, heavy rain and high storm surge no matter what happens.
The city of Bay St. Louis on Sunday morning issued a mandatory evacuation order for all vessels in the Bay St. Louis Municipal Harbor. All slip holders are asked to remove their boats from the harbor and head to a more protected area.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is also urging boat owners to move their vessels to safety as soon as possible.
"With the rapidly changing conditions and trajectories of multiple storms coming to the area, boat owners are urged to get to their raft to safety as quickly as possible," according to the agency's statement Saturday evening.
"No one will be permuted to ride out the storm on board and access to the slips will not be allowed once deemed unsafe," according to the order.
The Bay City Council is scheduled to host an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday to declare a State of Emergency ahead of Marco's landfall.
As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Marco was expected to strengthening a hurricane later in the day and approach southeastern Louisiana on Monday, with a gradual turn toward the west and a decrease in forward speed after making landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds at 70 mph with higher gusts, with tropical storm-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles from the center.
The center of Tropical Storm Laura was expected to move across Hispaniola Sunday morning, be near or over Cuba Sunday night and Monday and over the southeaster Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday.
Its maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph with higher gusts, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles from the center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.