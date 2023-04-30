The community is grieving and tributes are pouring in as the investigation continues into the early Sunday morning shooting in Bay St. Louis that killed two high school students and wounded four others.
"The City of Bay St Louis is completely heartbroken by the devastating events that occurred last night,” Bay Mayor Mike Favre said in a press release Sunday evening. "Our police department is conducting a full investigation. As more information is available, it will be released to the community by the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
"We ask for continued support and prayers for our youth, our community, and all of the affected families and friends of the victims during this difficult time.”
"Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, families, friends and school staff of the shooting victims from Hancock High and Bay High during this incredibly difficult time,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. "As a community, let us come together to show our support to everyone affected by this tragic loss of life for so many."
Although officials have not yet officially released the identities of any of the victims, family and friends have set up GoFundMe accounts for the families of Hancock High School students Haeleigh Stamper and De'Arreis “Dee” Smith.
"Haeleigh was such a sweet soul. you could never not smile around her,” Lillie Smith said in the description for the GoFundMe account in Haeleigh’s honor. "Her beautiful smile would light the whole room up. Someone so sweet & adorable like her didn’t deserve this at all. If you could please donate it would help her family tremendously."
By around 9 p.m. Sunday, the account had raised $5,037 of its $15,000 goal.
To donate, to that account, you can go to the GoFundMe page for Haeleigh Stamper.
"De’Arreis was (such) a loving happy go lucky boy, he always wanted what was best for someone else even when it didn’t benefit him,” Makayla Ward said on his GoFundMe account. "He loved to make people laugh that is what he always did there was never a moment when you were around DD you weren’t laughing. This is absolutely heartbreaking to hear. Devastating to everyone.”
However, a note on the page from GoFundMe administrators said that fundraiser is no longer accepting donations and urged those who had set up the account to contact them.
WaveNutrition has created a drink in honor of Haeleigh Stamper.
“'The Hae' is Wave Nutrition’s tea for Haeleigh Stamper that a couple of her friends made in her honor who sadly passed away last night in the Bay St. Louis shooting,” according to the company’s social media accounts. “Our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.”
Six people between the ages of 15 and 18 were shot a little after midnight at a house party in Bay St. Louis, and police have arrested 19-year-old Pass Christian resident Cameron Everest Brand in the case, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release Sunday Morning. Brand was initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault and held on a $3 million bond, but after two of the wounded students died, the charges were upgraded to homicide, and he is now being held without bond.
Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road at about 12:34 a.m. Sunday, Schwartz said.
Four of the six victims were transported via ambulance and Life Flight to trauma center hospitals in New Orleans and Slidell, Schwartz said.
The Bay St. Louis Police Department has asked that anyone with information in the case call the Bay St. Louis Criminal Investigations at 228-466-5474.
