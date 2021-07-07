The Bay Waveland Garden Club, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Bay St. Louis City Council last week dedicated a 131-year-old Live oak tree at the Bay St. Louis Depot grounds in honor of the late Lt. Michael Boutte, who died in the line of duty earlier this year. Pictured are, from left, Bay Council President Gary Knoblock; Ward 4 Councilman Kyle Lewis; Anita Warner, the Bay Waveland Garden Club member who spearheaded the dedication; Boutte’s widow Jennifer Boutte; Ward 2 Councilman Gene Hoffman; Sheriff Ricky Adam; and Mayor Mike Favre.