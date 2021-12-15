The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has announced that “The Wall That Heals” — the mobile Vietnam Vets’ Memorial — will kick off its 2022 season in Bay St. Louis. The Bay-Waveland School District Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a request to place it at the former North Bay Elementary site on Dunbar Avenue.
“This is a very, very big deal for Bay St. Louis and Hancock County,” Lonnie Falgout, chairman of the local committee tasked with setting up the event, told board members Monday. “This is the only place where the Wall will be coming for a thousand-mile radius.”
Falgout told the board that bringing the exhibit to Bay St. Louis was a years-long effort, “and something very special to my heart because I am a Vietnam veteran. I had an opportunity when I was in Washington, D.C., to see the (stationary) Vietnam Memorial … and I have tried for the past two years” to get the traveling exhibit to come to the Bay.
After the application process, Falgout said, the VVMF board decided to begin the 2022 tour in Bay St. Louis, and selected the former North Bay site by scanning the area via Geo-Portal.
Falgout said the funding to bring the exhibit to the Bay has already been secured, and will not cost the school district any money. It is being insured through the Alice Moseley Museum’s policy.
Although the VVMF is celebrating the 40th year of the exhibit, Falgout said, the Bay St. Louis exhibition will actually be the national debut of a newer, larger traveling memorial and an education center.
“It was actually in Diamondhead a few years ago,” Falgout said, “but that was a smaller version.”
“The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, along with a mobile Education Center,” according to a statement form the VVMF. “The 27th season of The Wall That Heals will begin on March 24, 2022, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and visit 29 communities during the year. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
“We look forward to providing these communities with a healing experience for local veterans and their families and an educational experience for all visitors on the continuing impact of the Vietnam War on America,” Jim Knotts, president and CEO of VVMF, said. “VVMF’s mission is to honor and remember all those who served in the Vietnam War and we are ready to work with out 2022 hosts to deliver a safe opportunity for thousands to experience the healing and educational aspects of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in 2022.”
The Wall will visit Bay St. Louis from March 24-27. It will arrive in the Bay after a Coast-long parade beginning in Pascagoula, traveling along Hwy. 90.
“It’s educational, but it’s also an economic endeavor,” Falgout said. “We’re looking at possibly anywhere from 25,000 to 50,000 people who will come to Bay St. Louis to see this exhibit.”
Other stops on the 2022 tour include:
• Garner, N.C., March 31-April 3.
• Crawfordsville, Ark., April 7-10.
• Knoxville, Tenn., April 21-24.
• New Castle, Del., April 28-May 1.
• Findlay, Ohio, May 5-8.
• Belvidere, Ill., May 12-15.
• Winchester, Ind., May 19-22.
• Erie, Pa., May 27-30.
• Norwalk, Conn., June 2-5.
• Chisholm, Minn., June 23-26.
The Bay St. Louis Vietnam Wall exhibit board of directors includes Falgout as its chairman; Myrna Green, executive director of the Hancock County Tourism Bureau; Michael Bell, member of the BWSD School Board of Trustees; Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam; Kathryn Sutton, director of Mississippi Heroes; Scotty Adam, president of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. Committee members include Craig Ray, director of Visit Mississippi; Gary Knoblock, Bay St. Louis councilman-at-large; Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell; Eric Lamky, American Legion Post 139 adjutant; and Cindy Schoonmaker, American Legion & Auxiliary/VFW liaison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.