Jay Trapani won Waveland’s Mayoral Republican Primary Election on Tuesday and will head to the Dec. 6 General Election.
Trapani received 52.96 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 626.
His opponents were Charles Piazza, Jeremy Burke, and Paul “PT” Taylor.
Piazza received 26.31 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 311.
Burke received 18.70 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 221.
Taylor received 1.95 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 23.
The Republican Primary for the Waveland’s Ward 1 Alderman seat was also held on Tuesday. Candidates Rhonda Aime—Gamble and Bob Martin are headed to a runoff election on Oct. 25.
Aime—Gamble received 49.07 percent of the vote. Her total vote count including absentees was 237.
Martin received 30.6 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 148.
Their opponents were Roger Estopinal Jr. and Henry Tebbe.
Estopinal received 10.35 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 50.
Tebbe received 9.73 percent of the vote. His total vote count including absentees was 47.
Trapani said that he was happy about the election results.
“As everybody knows, it’s not my first time, so it’s very satisfying,” Trapani said. “I put in a lot of hard work just like the other candidates and I want to congratulate them for running a nice clean race and I’m just looking forward to Dec. 6 now.”
Martin said the electoral process worked out tonight.
“We’ll see what happens in three weeks” he said. “It’s what we all work for and what we do. We’ll let the electoral process choose the right candidate.”
Gamble said that, “we’ve got three more weeks to work and get the people out to the polls to vote again.”
“I’m just going to hit the ground running again in the morning,” she said.
The runoff for the Ward 1 Republican Primary is scheduled for Oct. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waveland Fire Department, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.