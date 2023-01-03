The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen held its first meeting of the new year with new Mayor Jay Trapani and two new aldermen, Ward 1 Alderman Rhonda Aime-Gamble and Ward 4 Alderman Jeremy Clark.
One of Trapani’s first orders of business was to make the following appointments:
Police chief: Mike Prendergast
Fire chief: Tommy Carver Jr.
City attorney: Ronald J. Artigues Jr.
City clerk Lisa Planchard
Municipal Judge: Preston J. Mauffray
Defense Attorney: Todd N. Thriffiley
Mayor Pro-Tem: Ward 3 Alderman Shane LaFontaine.
Planchard replaces former city clerk Tammy Fayard and Artigues replaces former city attorney Malcolm Jones.
Trapani also announced changes to the public comments portion of the aldermen meetings.
“When you sign up for public comments, the new sign up sheet is going to have a name and it’s going to have a topic that you want to speak about,” he said. “We’re going to restrict the comments to things that are on the agenda that night and we’re going to go back to a three minute comments period.”
The board also approved the following appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission:
Mayor — Bryan Frater
Ward 1 — Mary Beth Cooper
Ward 2 — Greg Poindexter
Ward 3 — Chad Whitney
Ward 4 — Matthew Touart
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m.
