Waveland police officers responded to the scene where a car was struck by a train while driving on the tracks early on Tuesday morning, but no major injuries were reported.
Police Chief Mike Prendergast said officers responded to the call at about 2:07 a.m. Tuesday at Favre Street.
“Upon arrival, officers located a 2017 Hyundai in the wooded area near Favre Street and Central Avenue,” Prendergast said in a press release.
“Officers made contact with the driver, Emmanuel Onyia of Garland, Tex.,” Prendergast said. “Mr. Onyia stated that he is not from this area and he somehow drove onto the railroad tracks in the area of where we believe to be Coleman Avenue and travelled westbound. A CSX train was also traveling westbound at the same time.
“The train made contact with the vehicle in the area of Favre Street. The vehicle was hit and pushed approximately 30 yards into the wooded area of the north side of the railroad tracks.”
Prendergast said Waveland Fire Department personnel and EMTs from AMR examined Onyia, “and he had no known injuries due to the accident.”
Railroad traffic was halted for about two hours while the scene was cleaned up, Prendergast said.
“Moss Towing had to use a bob cat in order to remove the vehicle due to the damages it received,” he said.
No alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident, Prendergast said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.