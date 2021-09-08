An overnight vehicle fire was still causing traffic delays on the westbound lane of I-10 near the Pass Christian/DeLisle exit on Wednesday morning.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol said an 18-wheeler caught fire at around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 22.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, crews had one lane open Wednesday morning, but traffic was still moving slowly through the area.
Motorists were advised to seek an alternate route until the roadway was clear.
For more, go to MDOTtraffic.com.
