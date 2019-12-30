This year, Sea Coast Echo staff covered several stories about inspirational people in our community.

Below are a few of our staff's top picks –– in no particular order –– as some of the most inspiring stories and people of 2019.

The Gift of Life

Back in February, Jack Schornick decided to donate his kidney to fellow St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church parishioner Paul Jordan, Sr. At the time, Paul was receiving dialysis and was waiting in line on a kidney transplant list. "About a year ago, I was going out the church door (at St. Rose) and heard Paul talking to someone about needing a donor," Jack said. "He told me what to do and I went over and got tested…and we're a perfect match, according to Tulane. We're both 67 years old, and I'm two days older than him." Jack said the decision was an "easy" one for him to make.

Giving Back

Back in January, a crew from the Hancock County Water and Sewer District spent their Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday repairing the gravity sewer system for the residents of Shubuta, Mississippi. Hancock County Water and Sewer Director Mike Barr said that the town of 400 residents received about eight feet of floodwaters and neither MEMA nor FEMA had declared the area a disaster. That day, Barr –– along with the EOC's John Albert and Hancock County Water and Sewer District employees Donald Richards, Shawn Bernard, Samuel Rush, and William Adcock –– loaded up the necessary equipment to repair the town's sewer system at no charge to Shubuta. It took the crew one day to fix the sewer system. "The mayor was ecstatic," Barr said. "The whole town is full of nice people. They are some of the best people you will ever meet."

This Thanksgiving, Kayla McFadden combined fitness with giving back with her Dumbbells for Donation campaign. In exchange for food donations, McFadden offered her personal training services at no charge. Through her program, enough donations were raised to feed 10 families at Brenda's House Family Center. "It makes me happy to see how many are willing to help out and donate to others," she said. "I wanted to get as many as I could involved to have fun with fitness and teach them techniques." She added that she would "love to do this every year and help families in need celebrate during the holidays."

This year the seniors at Memorial Woodland Village Nursing Center received Christmas cheer, thanks to the efforts of the Diamondhead Rouses Markets store director Chuck Clark and his "Sending Smiles to Seniors for Christmas" campaign. He reached out to the community and received a big response, even for each of the 120 seniors to receive two presents. "I wanted to reach out and make sure everyone had a very Merry Christmas from the community," Clark said. "I know the need this place has and I wanted to help fulfill some of them. Thank you to the community for all the love and help they've done for this program."

For a Cause

In 1979, Louie Smolensky started raising funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with Haircuts for MDA. In September, Louie, along with several others who donated funds to watch, coordinated the "Last Haircut for MDA." Louie also received a plaque from MDA honoring his years of service and fundraising. Louie said he felt honored by the award and the outpouring of support from the community.

In January, the Hancock County Relay for Life hosted the inaugural Dancing with the Relay Stars event at the Hollywood Casino ballroom. The dance competition included 11 acts, which ranged from solo and couples performances to group acts. This year's perfumers included Suzanne Cotter; Cotter's group dance with the G.O.A.L. Diggers; Trina Cuccia and Ronald Avery; Elizabeth Bettencourt; Ashley Bulloch and Erin Hicks; Pearl Peterman and Dylan Delcuze; Debora Powell and Robbie Greenwood; Cullen; Jaimee and Joel Dorris; Kim Smith; and the King and Queen of the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse and friends. "The night was magical and a great success," Relay for Life co-lead Bernie Cullen said. "We wanted to have a fun kickoff to our 2019 Hancock County Relay for Life campaign and I think we did it." The funds raised from Relay for Life events are used to benefit residents of Hancock County who are battling cancer.

Dreaming Big

Eight-year-old Madison Dobson of Waveland dreams of becoming an Olympic gymnast. However, earlier this year, she started losing mobility in her limbs and was diagnosed with Stage One Full Body Complex Regional Pain Syndrom, for which there is no cure and which can continue to create paralysis. Her parents, Mindy and Joe, have to take Madison to Illinois for treatments. Mindy said that Madison misses participating in gymnastics with her team. "It was her passion," Mindy said. "She has her moments of anger and sometimes takes it out on us. She also writes journal entries. She just wants to be a normal kid and do what kids do." In an effort to offset medical costs, the family also hosted Waveland's first Taco Fest in July.

Honoring a Final Resting Place

"No resting place should be in such a shape, and the people buried there deserve to be honored," Vanessa Mitchell Polk said about Spring Branch Church Cemetery, which is located on Old Gainesville-Pearlington Road. Prior to the creation of Stennis Space Center's buffer zone during the 1960s, a church was located near the cemetery. Since discovering the cemetery, Polk has cleared pine trees and brush from the gravesides. She also found bullet holes on headstones and monuments knocked off their bases. Since November of 2017, Polk and more than 50 volunteers have spent hours cleaning the cemetery and locating graves. Through her research, Polk said, she learned that some of Hancock County's first settlers are buried at the cemetery. There are about 135 people buried at the cemetery and only 35 have been identified.

Bringing Back the Dream

In October, Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland Area completed the repairs to Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart recipient, and U.S. Marine Russell Nichols' Bay St. Louis home. During the 1970s when he returned home from Vietnam, Nichols said, he did not receive a hero's welcome. Now, almost 50 years later, he received that treatment thanks to Habit for Humanity's veteran's home repair program. Michael Cowan, volunteer and construction manager for Habitat for Humanity Bay-Waveland Area said the group completed several critical home repairs. Habitat also installed a flag pole in front of Nichols' home and members of the Bay High School's JROTC program performed a flag raising ceremony. The American and U.S. Marines flags now fly over Nichols' home. Nichols said that Cowan also went above and beyond. "Then Mike showed me he had feelings for the people," Nichols said. "When he did that, that's when I started feeling better. Now I'm proud of this house. That's his job, but he goes above and beyond his job. He's a man of his word. We didn't have nobody to help us like you do. I'm glad you're (Michael) in my corner helping me."

Reuniting Families Through Hope

Back in April, Hancock Judge Trent Favre and the Hancock County Youth Court unveiled its Halls of Hope community art project. The project included panels of artwork completed by several local artists, which will hang on the walls at youth court. "The Halls of Hope project was established to enhance the courtroom aesthetic utilizing the talents of our very rich artistic heritage in Hancock County," Favre said. "The idea came from listening to my own children come to the courthouse and tell me how scared they were of the building. And that made me realize that if they were scared, then other children were scared, and maybe even some parents." Favre said that "hope" is not often a word associated with youth court.

In June, Hancock County Youth Court, CASA, and Child Protective Services hosted the county's first Family Reunification Celebration to celebrate the "accomplishments of families who have overcome an array of challenges to reunify safely and successfully," CASA of Hancock County's Executive Director Cynthia Chauvin said. Back in 2016, there were more than 400 children in the system, now that number is 129, Favre said. Several parents spoke at the celebration including Dorothy McKnight, a mother of three. "I was jobless, homeless, an addict, and mother, and I lost my children," she said. "But everybody rallied around me. I didn't see my kids for almost two years, but when I did see them, it was like I'd never left." McKnight completed the rehabilitation program at Jacob's Well and is a graduate of the Hancock County Resource Center's Navigator program. "My children have stood behind me," McKnight said. "They don't hold it against me. They were separated. It's been a long journey for them too. I know. They're all teenagers now and they forgive me, I hope. I'm in recovery and I will be forever. And I take it one day a time. Judge Favre sealed the deal when he gave me my children back. I couldn't have been happier."