The Hancock County Community Development Foundation (HCCDF) will honor the late Tony Trapani, a beloved member of the Bay St. Louis community and fixture on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Culinary scene, by dedicating a Heritage Memorial Star in his memory. The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 8th at 4 p.m. at Trapani's Eatery, located at 116 N Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis.
Trapani was a respected member of the community. He was the co-owner and chef at Trapani's Eatery since 1994. He was known for his commitment to the Bay, his determination to keep the restaurant going against all the odds faced over the years, and his unwavering love for his family - especially his children, Grace and Joseph. The Heritage Memorial Star will serve as a fitting tribute to his legacy and his contributions to the community.
"Tony was a beloved member of our community, and his contributions to the Bay will never be forgotten,” said Wendy McDonald, President of the Hancock County Community Development Foundation. “This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to his legacy and his dedication to making the Bay a better place.”
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. For more information about the Bay St. Louis Heritage Star program, please contact the Hancock County Community Development Foundation at (228) 467-9048 or visit their website at http://hancockchamber.org/foundation.
