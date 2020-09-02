High school football season officially begins in Mississippi this Friday, but the Bay High Tigers won’t be able to play — their opponents, the Forrest County Agricultural High School Aggies, are in COVID-19 quarantine.
Forrest County Coach and Athletic Director Brian Calcote announced Tuesday that the team would have to cancel the game. The situation could have been worse for the Aggies — North Forrest High School announced it has canceled its entire season.
The Tigers finished 2019 with a 5-4 record and a winning season for the first time since 2012 when they advanced to the Class 4A state quarter-finals.
First-year head coach Jeremy Turcotte said last week — before the cancellation of Friday’s game — that he is intent on duplicating the success and taking one step further in the development of the program and return to the postseason.
"We have received outstanding support from the community and the players have responded to what we have asked of them despite the current situation with the pandemic,” Turcotte said. “There have been hurdles unlike anyone has seen before when trying to navigate this pandemic and the situations that it presents. We have talked with the players at length about being ready for anything and emphasize that little things matter. The community has been behind us every step of the way."
The Tigers will now officially kick off their season on Sept. 11 when they host St. Patrick at Joe D. McCullouch Stadium/Tank Williams Field.
