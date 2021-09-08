Three people met the deadline last Friday to qualify for the Nov. 2 special election for Hancock County coroner -- Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill and Mellissa Taillon.
Hair is a long-time law enforcement officer. Stanfill is a paramedic, currently serving with American Medical Response. Taillon previously served as Hancock chief deputy coroner.
Since it is a special election, the candidates are running without political affiliation.
Wayne Hoffman had initially announced his candidacy for the office, but due to family and work obligations, decided not to qualify.
Former Hancock Coroner Jim Faulk announced his resignation in July, citing that he had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer and had been undergoing numerous treatments in Hancock County.
Earlier this year, Faulk said he had contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized as a result. He said doctors told him he had suffered congestive heart failure.
Faulk’s certification has been suspended since March, and he was accused of failing to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services; failure to report overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics; failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidence; and failure to submit correct documentation.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage has handled the coroner’s duties in Hancock County since Faulk’s suspension.
The winner of the Nov. 2 election will serve the remaining two years of Faulk’s term.
