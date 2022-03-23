Hancock County sheriff’s officers have arrested three people for allegedly working to smuggle narcotics into the county jail.
Mindi Saucier, 42, of Bay St. Louis; Valerie Black, 39, of Waveland; and Ronnie Earhart, 41, of Bayside Park, were charged with “violations related to the possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy,” Sheriff Ricky Adam said in a press release Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Adam said, “Hancock County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agents received information indicating narcotics were being smuggled into the Hancock County Adult Detention Center by inmate workers upon their return from work details in the general public. According to the information, the narcotics were distributed to multiple inmates once smuggled into the facility.”
On March 16, Adam said, narcotics agents “were conducting surveillance at an inmate work detail in Bay Saint Louis when they observed Earhart enter the parking lot, exit his vehicle, place an unknown package near a dumpster on site, and departed the area. A short time later, Saucier, who is currently incarcerated and assigned to a work detail, retrieved the package and was confronted by narcotics agents. Narcotics agents determined the package contained crystal methamphetamine ‘ice’ and Subutex, a brand name for buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid addiction. Further investigation revealed Black’s involvement in the conspiracy to smuggle narcotics into the jail facility.”
On March 17, Saucier and Earhart were charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled substance, Adam said.
“Saucier was already incarcerated and Earhart was at large until March 21, when he surrendered himself at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center,” Adam said. “Black, who was also already incarcerated, was charged with Conspiracy for her role. More arrests are anticipated.”
“We are vigilant with the security of our detention facility and the responsibility rests not only with our dedicated corrections staff, but with every sworn deputy in our agency,” Adam said. “We will continue to investigate this case and others like it to ensure those who threaten the security of our facility are held accountable.”
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division is comprised of agents from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Saint Louis and Waveland Police Departments. Sheriff Adam encourages the public to report drug activity by calling his office at 228-466-6900 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
