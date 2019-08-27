On Thursday, Aug. 29, the Ground Zero Hurricane Museum in Waveland will not only commemorate the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, but also unveil its newest exhibit, "When Wind and Water Speak –– the Voices of Katrina."

Each year, the museum hosts a service to remember "those lost and expressing appreciation to our first responders and acknowledging our resilience."

Museum board member Donna Martin said that many of the museum's visitors have said that they want to hear the stories from hurricane survivors.

"It's something the board of directors wanted to do for a long time," Martin said. "We are so excited and happy to be able to preview our new video on Thursday. Our plan all along was to show it on the anniversary of Katrina. We've met that goal."

The video was made possible by a grant from the Mississippi Heritage Foundation, Martin said. She also wrote the grant, which she said took months.

"We received notification of the grant award last October," she said. "In January, we received the grant. From then on, it's been a labor of love to interview participants, gather interviews, and video people's stories about our community."

Martin, along with museum volunteer and project co-coordinator Lolie Kull, sought out a variety of participants for the project.

Martin said they wanted a variety of stories from the young and old, people who rode out the storm, people who evacuated, business owners, and more.

"I think we got a good representation of people from Bay St. Louis and Waveland," Martin said.

There are a total of seven participants who share their stories in the new exhibit, she added. The grant funding not only paid for the video, but will also cover the costs for a separate viewing room with space for guests to sit and view the video.

The plan is for the reading room to be converted into the Katrina Room, Martin said. It is expected to be operational by the end of the year, she added.

Viewings of the video will be allowed upon special request until the room is finished, she said.

Martin said that through the years she's written a number of grant applications.

"There's never been a grant that I've written that has touched my heart and soul like this grant," Martin said. "There's been a lot of writings about the stories of survivors. We want to give the survivors a voice to tell their stories."

Thursday's open house and prayer service begins at 10 a.m.

The new exhibit will be previewed after the service.

Waveland's Ground Zero Hurricane Museum, which also operates as a non-profit, is located at 335 Coleman Ave.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee, but donations are accepted.

Learn more at www.wavelandgroundzero.com and through Facebook at Ground Zero Hurricane Museum.

Contact museum staff at 228-467-9012.