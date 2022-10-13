‘The Sky’s the Limit’

“Nobody ever told me I couldn’t be a one-armed piano player,” — Pat Murphy.
For many than half a century, Bay St. Louis native Pat Murphy has rocked stages in Hancock County and beyond with the musical stylings of The Pat Murphy Band.
“I’ve played music for over 50 years pretty steadily, always had a pretty decent band and was known for having that,” Murphy said. “When it gets into the friends and accepting and people accepting and that kind of thing, I always say that ’nobody ever told me I couldn’t be a one-armed player.’ Which was true. Nobody ever said anything and they just always liked the music and I was part of it.”
Murphy is a polio survivor, and despite the still lingering effects, said he has lived a full life and continues to educate people about the disease.
The ‘Polio Center’
Murphy was born in 1949 in Bay St. Louis. He spent the early part of his youth living in his grandparents’ apartments, formerly the Klock Hotel, on the corner of Ballentine and Beach Boulevard. Later, his father built their family home on Felicity Street.
In 1952, when Murphy was about two-and-a-half to three years old, he was diagnosed with polio.
He was brought to Charity Hospital in New Orleans, which was known at that time as the “polio center,” Murphy said, because of the large number of polio cases.
“I often think of my mom and dad and grandparents and the anguish that they must have felt to have the first child, the only grandchild, taken away from them and put into a hospital in New Orleans,” Murphy said.
At the time, his parents didn’t have a vehicle, so they relied on people they knew with vehicles to take them to New Orleans to visit their son. His father often traveled to New Orleans on business and would bring his wife, as well.
“I don’t really have a lot of memories of when I was in the hospital,” he said. “I do vaguely remember other kids being there. I remember pretty vividly what they used to call the iron lungs, which was like a breathing machine. It looked like a railroad locomotive or something. The child’s head would be sticking out.”
Murphy said he was in the polio center for about six months.
“When I came out of it, I came home,” he said. “The only thing that really was affected was my left arm, or so we thought.”
Murphy said his grandparents and parents were well-known throughout the community and he said he became a “poster child” of sorts for mothers marches and March of Dimes events.
‘The Sky’s the Limit’
“Very typically, most polio survivors, when they talk about their childhood, they were basically raised actually two ways: They were either sheltered completely, which I was not, or they were raised to believe that the sky was the limit and they could do anything that they set their mind to do. Being handicapped was not a situation that I was in, even though I was, to an extent. I wasn’t raised like that.”
He said his parents always told him he could do anything he set his mind to.
“And if you can’t do it, you’ll just understand that you won’t,” he said. “And that’s very true.”
His parents also encouraged him to play sports such as baseball, football, basketball, and to join the Boy Scouts.
A Passion is Born
When he was in the sixth grade, Murphy’s uncle presented him with a musical opportunity that would set him on his life’s course.
“He said, ‘would you like to play in the school band?’’’ Murphy said. “And I said, ‘yeah sure, I really would.’ He said, ‘if you want to, I will buy you the instrument, but it better not end up in the closet.’ And school band was my path to my musical career.”
His uncle brought a trumpet. Throughout his high school band years, he also played a baritone and valve trombone.
“With my friends and family, my handicap was just never an issue,” he said.
Also during high school, Murphy said, one of his friends got a set of drums; one got a bass guitar; and another friend got an electric guitar.
“They started a band, and boy, I wanted in on that so bad,” Murphy said. “I had already had people showing me rock and roll things on the piano. My sisters always had a piano, both of them could play. I had been practicing so it wasn’t too long before I talked my way into the band and never looked back.”
After high school, Murphy took his music on the road, traveling all over the south for about three years.
When he was about 24, he met his future wife, Candy, on a band gig.
“We fell in love,” Murphy said. “We got married about two years later and never really looked back.”
He also included Candy in his band.
“She didn’t know how to play, but I bought her a Fender bass for Christmas one year and I taught her,” he said. “Six months later she was playing bass in the band and then she went on to sing and all that too.”
The pair have a daughter and Murphy said he lived a “normal family life.”
‘Post-Polio Syndrome’
“I call polio the disease the keeps on giving,” Murphy said. “It’s very, very rare that you talk to someone that’s going to be truthful that had polio in early life that they’re not having some kind of post-polio problems. It can be muscle weakness, can be trouble breathing, it can be a lot of different things, but it’s all related to polio.”
Murphy said the best way he can describe polio is that the disease attacks the motor neurons in the spine and brain stem.
“And if God gives you 100 million motor neurons at birth, which it’s some incredible figure, polio, when it attacks, can kill as many as three-quarters of those motor neurons. It’s anywhere from half to two-thirds. It can be even more than that and it can end up killing you.”
Murphy said a human being needs those motor neurons in order for muscles and other things to run on.
“Well, all of a sudden you got two-thirds or three-quarters of them are not there,” he said. “So you have this bank of 25 to 30 percent of what you need and to go through life and do what most normal human beings do.”
Murphy said that most polio survivors are raised to believe that they can do anything they want.
“Which for me included hiking, swimming, working jobs,” he said. “When I was 21 years old, I had a job cutting line for a survey crew. But, the whole time that I was doing that, I was doing that using the energy of 100 million motor neurons, but I only had three quarters or 25 percent of those. So, the whole time I’m doing that, I’m burning up motor neurons.”
He was about 40 years old when he started hearing the term, “post-polio syndrome.” He was about 45 when started noticing minor problems with raising his arm over his head or holding his arm up for an extended period of time and he found himself getting tired easier.
In 1998, he said, he was noticing it enough that he started seeing seeking out physicians.
‘There was not a lot of knowledge about it (post-polio syndrome),” he said. “Even today, there’s not a lot, but there’s a lot more than there used to be.”
That same year, he traveled to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Polio Institute in Warm Springs, Georgia.
“At that time, the doctor that was over that institute was the world’s foremost authority on post-polio,” he said. “They did some preliminary testing and different things to establish a baseline with me. Then I came home and just kept living life. All I did at that point was started learning to take it a little easier. But I was still loading equipment, playing music, and staying out ’til four o’clock in the morning.”
However, prior to 2005, he said, his symptoms really started to bother him.
“I got to the point where if I sat down on a sofa, I couldn’t stand up, my legs were that weak,” Murphy said. “I’d end up having to have somebody pull me up and help me up. I still had some strength, but I just didn’t have enough to do that.”
Also, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Murphys lived in the upstairs portion of their home, and he had to travel up the stairs about 10 to 12 times a day.
“It would just wear me out,” he said.
Around 2007, he went to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington D.C., where he underwent more tests and doctors established a further baseline.
“At that point, I started just trying to learn everything I could to try to help myself and to try and not hurt myself anymore than I had,” Murphy said. “Even the average physical therapist, if they don’t have any experience with post-polio, they think weak muscles, you have to exercise and strengthen them up. And there’s a difference. There’s a fine, fine line between exercise and maintaining what you got or strenuous exercise and hurting yourself further.”
By about 2012, Murphy said, he was steadily losing strength.
Through her research, his daughter found a doctor in Birmingham, Alabama, who used to run a post-polio clinic. After he closed the clinic, he went into pain management.
“We went to him for probably five years,” he said. “His physical therapist, her father had been a polio survivor. She’s the one who really hipped me to what to do and what not to do and what I was going to need in the years to come.”
A ‘Godsend’
Despite not traveling to Birmingham anymore, Murphy said, he keeps in touch with Amy, his physical therapist.
She advised and helped Murphy obtain his power chair, which helps preserve his strength. She also provided advice on how to build their new home, which was designed by Bay St. Louis architect Michael Reeves.
“This house has been a Godsend,” he said. “Everything in it is accessible. I can load the chair in the van under the carport without getting wet. There’s no place I can go in this house that I can’t go in the wheelchair and get in and out of.”
Murphy said that some of his recent concerns are stumbling or falling when he’s not in the chair.
“If I go from point A to point B and I’m not in the chair, I try to train myself that I’m going to use a cane,” he said. “Which I do, 95 percent of the time. But, I’m staying in the chair more and more because I can get up and down and can do this and that.”
Murphy said he concentrates on being a positive person.
“You can be happy just as easily as you can be sad,” he said. “I have always been willing to talk about polio and the average person knows nothing about polio. All they know is that it was a childhood disease from back in the early part of the 20th century. As far as they know, it’s been eradicated and gone, they don’t have to worry about it.”
Murphy is also a member of the Bay St. Louis Rotary Club.
“Rotary International has all but eradicated polio in the world,” he said. “There’s only one or two areas in third world countries where polio even exists. But, it all hinges on the vaccine and children being vaccinated. And guess what, now they’ve had a couple of cases in New York City. And you know why? Because people aren’t vaccinating their kids.”
Murphy said he is a “staunch” believer in the vaccine.
“It (polio) did not exist in the United States until now people are not getting their kids vaccinated, and all of a sudden, here it comes. Believe me, you could not curse your child worse than giving them polio.”
However, Murphy said, he doesn’t look at himself as cursed.
“My situation, there was nothing that could be done about it at the time, now there is something that can be done about,” he said.
The first polio vaccine became available in the United States in 1955, about three years after Murphy’s polio diagnosis.
“But I went and got the vaccine,” he said. “I took it with everybody else.”
Murphy said throughout his life and musical career, he was “completely accepted.”
“I’ve led a blessed life, there’s no doubt, because I could have ended up in an iron lung machine or neck to floor braces,” he said.
