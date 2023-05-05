One of the simple pleasures of life along the Mississippi Gulf Coast is the feel, and sometimes the smell, of a gentle sea breeze on a warm day. This week meteorological conditions aligned such that the simple pleasure was available on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 2 and 3), and more sea breezes are expected next week.
The main ingredient for the formation of a sea breeze, and its nighttime counterpart the land breeze, is a difference in temperature between the ocean and the adjacent land. That temperature difference exists because the rate at which land and water absorb and lose heat are very different. The land is a quick responder, while the water requires much longer to heat up or cool down.
Often the large-scale weather pattern involving high and low pressure systems covering hundreds of miles determines our wind direction and speed. However, if those patterns are weak and don’t result in significant pressure differences across the Gulf South, then we have the second key ingredient for the formation of sea and land breezes.
On sunny mornings as the sun’s rays quickly warm the ground, some of that heat is transferred to the air in the lowest several hundred feet of the atmosphere. As air warms it becomes less dense. Meanwhile, the sun is also warming the waters of Mississippi Sound, but for the same amount of input solar energy, the water temperature increases much less than the adjacent land areas. The surface marine air just above the water remains relatively cool and dense.
As the day wears on, the air overlying the land begins to rise like a helium-filled balloon because the warm air is less dense than the air at similar altitudes over the nearby water. As the air over land rises, the air from the adjacent water, in our case Mississippi Sound, begins to move inland to replace it.
As the sea breeze front passes a location, the wind shifts to an onshore direction, the humidity increases, and the temperature will either hold steady or only warm slightly the remainder of the afternoon.
On Tuesday and Wednesday (May 2 and 3), a sea breeze front developed along the coast and pushed inland across the southern portions of the three coastal Mississippi counties. The sea breeze frontal passage occurred about 11 AM on Tuesday and 1 PM on Wednesday at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, about 1 PM on both days at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, and between 1 and 2 PM at Moss Point’s Trent Lott Airport in Jackson County.
In all three locations, arrival of the sea breeze was marked by a sharp shift from weak offshore northerly winds to stronger onshore southerly winds. During the afternoon, humidity levels slowly rose as the onshore winds brought in more humid air from the Gulf.
Each night, as the land quickly lost heat energy and became cooler than the waters of the Sound, winds at the coastal stations reversed to a northerly direction as the land’s temperature dropped into the 50s becoming cooler than Mississippi Sound where surface water temperatures have bounced around between 65 and 75 degrees during the past month.
The reasons for onshore winds on Friday and Saturday (May 5 and 6) will not be a sea breeze, but instead much larger scale weather systems affecting the entire Gulf South. Mostly cloudy skies and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast for coastal Mississippi on those days.
The number of showers and clouds is expected to decrease on Sunday through most of the upcoming work week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, many inland locations in the coastal counties will likely hit 90 degrees for the first time this spring.
Those hot inland temperatures will help bring back midday and afternoon sea breezes for locations closer to Mississippi Sound. The milder marine air should keep temperatures within a few miles of the coastline from getting any higher than the lower to middle 80s during the upcoming week.
