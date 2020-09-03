The food boxes will be distributed beginning on Monday, September 21, 2020, and will continue every Monday through the end of October 2020.
The boxes will be distributed at Shoreline Park Baptist Church, located at 10121 Kiln-Waveland Cutoff Road, Bay St. Louis. Time to be announced. All surrounding areas are welcome.
Please share this information with families that are in need at this time!
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help with the distribution on Mondays! If you would like to volunteer, please email Jennifer at jo115@msstate.edu. This is an amazing way to support the community!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.