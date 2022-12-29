Lieutenant Colonel John Bezou (retired), a Bay St. Louis native, has lived his life seeking out challenges and on December 1, he completed perhaps the most grueling challenge he has ever undertaken when he crossed the finish line in the ultramarathon “The Last Desert” sponsored by Racing The Planet.
This ultramarathon, a 155-mile foot race on the continent of Antarctica, was the final step in a challenge called the 4Deserts Grand Slam which is the completion of four ultramarathons on four different continents in one calendar year. Bezou became just the 13th American to claim this ultimate endurance title since its inception in 2008.
The race lasted seven days but the competitors were on a boat for 12 days. Due to the extreme conditions on the archipelago where they competed, the competitors were not allowed, nor could they stay on the island. The competitors and race crew boarded a boat at the tip of Argentina and then crossed the Drake Passage which contains the roughest waters on the planet. The boat navigated the 25-foot seas and once it reached the tip of Antarctica, it stayed within a body of water called the Gerlache Strait. The journey took the boat 2 1/2 days to sail.
Bezou commented, “It is within each of us to do things that we think are difficult. As a person, we need to do things that are hard, things that challenge us. We have to pick things that risk failure because that is the only way we know our limits. People have to take a learning approach to life to risk failure. In failing, we learn so much more than success teaches us. I started this challenge by trying to become only the third American to complete the 4Deserts Grand Slam Plus this year. I did fail but I was able to find success along the way by becoming just the 13th American to complete the 4Deserts Grand Slam since it started in 2008. Even if we fail at something, we can find success. We just have to know where to look.”
Bezou, a 1994 graduate of Saint Stanislaus College and 1998 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, has been training over a year in preparation for this challenge that has taken just over 7 months to complete. He previously completed ultramarathons in Namibia, Republic of Georgia, Chile, and Antarctica.
In the deserts where the competitive ultramarathon stage races take place, there are several factors that have to be taken into consideration by the competitors. The weather and climate are grueling to say the least. It can vary 50 degrees or more between day and night along with wind, rain, snow, humidity and other factors while the competitors have to carry their food and provisions in a pack with them at all times. The physical challenge is the terrain which can be sand dunes, mountain crossings, water hazards, rocky trails along with snow and ice. Finally, the mental approach can be tasking especially when one is on the course. The landscape can be taxing if it doesn’t change or become mind numbingly boring as was the case with Antarctica.
In Antarctica, the race is run on what is called a circuit which is a course marked by bright colored bags arranged in a course of loops and laps. The reason it is run in a manner such as this is due to two main reasons. The first reason is because the continent of Antarctica is heavily regulated, and the second reason is because of the rapid change in weather.
Bezou recalled, “The ultramarathon in Antarctica was the most grueling I have ever undertaken. The physical challenges were most demanding. The terrain and conditions were difficult mainly because of the footing being somewhat treacherous. There was record snowfall for this time of year which meant that the terrain was not as packed as you would like it to be to run. Even though the temperature was not what many would imagine, it ranged between 25-35 degrees. In fact, it was colder here with this recent blast of cold air than it was in Antarctica because this is the summertime for the South Pole. What made the temperature so difficult was the wind and it was very wet. With the unpacked snow, if you tried to pass someone on the course you could step off into snow that went up to your waist. And, throughout the course, you were either constantly passing someone or being passed yourself.”
Bezou also commented on the course itself stating that the course was different each day depending on where the weather was the most compliant. Other factors with the weather determined when the competitors could run and for how long and it was always subject to change because within a short span of 20-30 minutes the weather could alter an entire day’s plan of action for the race crew. For an athlete, finding a rhythm is essential to competing at a top level. Due to the uncertainty of weather and conditions in this location, it made finding a rhythm incredibly difficult. Bezou stated, “I had to deal with the uncertainties the same as everyone else. The way I approached it was almost like a meditation. I just put my music on and found a rhythm with that and let the rest just come as it did.”
Bezou also talked about how the regulations were taxing on the competition. The continent is heavily regulated environmentally as it is basically an untouched canvas by humanity. Competitors are allowed to carry water and electrolytes, but they cannot carry energy bars in a wrapper, nor can the bars have seeds or nuts. If a competitor had to stop to eat, they had to leave the course and go to a staging area set up where they could consume the food. The same went for bathroom stops. A competitor cannot relieve themself on the course. Wildlife also had top priority on the course. If a penguin or other native bird or animal was on the course, the competitors must stop to allow the wildlife to exit the course.
Bezou explained, “I appreciated all the regulations we had to abide by and follow throughout the race. It made you more aware of where you were and what you were doing. It helped bring attention to the fact that we were the visitors in this wild landscape. When we had good weather, one could also appreciate the true beauty surrounding us such as the glaciers, the ocean, mountains in the distance, and more. Some of the wildlife we witnessed were seals, penguins, pods of whales, orcas, and more.”
It has been a whirlwind year for Bezou in 2022.
“I am very proud of what I have completed in 2022,” he said. “I started out chasing the 4Deserts Grand Slam Plus and came away with the Grand Slam. Yesterday, December 27, Karen and I celebrated 25 years of marriage, and we recently built a house and moved back to Bay St. Louis.
“However, I took huge risks this year. The running part is easy. The travel, the being away from home, the financial risk to take on this challenge without sponsors, along with the injury I sustained in Finland that jeopardized all of it. But I was able to work through it. We must challenge ourselves because it is all within reach.”
So, what is next for Bezou? Will he compete again? The answer to that is a resounding “Yes!”
He has two races immediately ahead of him with the Keys 100 in Florida in May and the Gobi March in Mongolia in June.
The race in Florida is a 100-mile race while the ultramarathon in Mongolia is a stage race like the ones this year. In the near future, Bezou also wants to attempt a Fastest Known Time (FKT) for the Mississippi section of the Great River Road which is a 382-mile trek from DeSoto County near Memphis along the Mississippi River down to Wilkinson County.
Bezou is currently working on putting together a race crew and sponsors for this challenge. And his ultimate goal right now is to get selected for the Badwater 135 in Death Valley in 2024. There are only 100 applicants accepted for the race each year. And, with his competition in Antarctica complete, it is now official that Saint Stanislaus has now, literally, touched every continent on the planet.
However, in the meantime, Bezou just wants to get back in shape before the race in Florida in May.
“Believe it or not, I lost fitness this year with the demanding racing schedule I was on,” he said. “The competition circuit I was on took its toll on me and affected my fitness along with the injury I am still dealing with suffered in Finland.
“I need to get better before Florida in May so that is weighing heavily on me at this moment. I want to urge everyone to understand that exceptional things are there for each of us if we just make the effort to reach them.
“Never measure yourself by another person’s ruler. I could not achieve a PhD, but that does not mean I cannot attain exceptional things. One person’s exceptional accomplishments are different than that of another person. Just get somewhere today and stop worrying about what others think.”
