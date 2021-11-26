Thanksgiving 2021 is now in the history books, and the Christmas season has officially begun.
The Hancock County Tourism Bureau kicked off its annual Snowflakes in the Bay campaign on Wednesday, with illuminated snowflakes in the historic live oaks in Bay St. Louis and Waveland.
The city of Bay St. Louis is scheduled to host its third annual Christmas in the Bay this Saturday, Nov. 27, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Harbor, travel to Court Street, turn right on Second Street to DeMontluzin, then turn toward Beach Boulevard to Main, ending at the courthouse.
The parade will include golf carts, Jeeps, walkers, dancers and marching groups. After the parade, the city will host a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree on the lawn of the Hancock County Courthouse.
Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Necaise and her crew, county maintenance workers and trustys have been hard at work in the past several days to make sure the historic courthouse is decorated for Christmas this year in time for the parade.
Necaise said its the first time in more than a decade the courthouse has been decorated for the holidays, since the count stopped hosting its annual Christmas party there after Hurricane Katrina.
“We just wanted it to look nice for the public,” Necaise said. “I just love Christmas — it makes me feel like a kid again, and we wanted to pass that feeling on to everyone who comes to the courthouse.”
Necaise thanked the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for purchasing the decorations, as well as her staff for designing much of the decor.
In celebration of the holidays and the parade, Popcorn Plus on Court Street in Old Town Bay St. Louis will have a snow machine going starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, along with a live “unicorn,” which will be available for photos with the kids. There will also be glow-in-the-dark popcorn and candy apples.
Waveland Christmas Market
The city of Waveland will host a Christmas Market this Saturday. For more, call the city at 228-467-4134.
Other upcoming holiday activities include:
• From 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, Old Town merchants will host the annual Nativity Walk, with luminaries, Nativity displays along Main Street and Christmas music.
• The Bay Waveland Yacht Club will host its annual Christmas Bazaar on Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more, call 228-467-4592 or visit www.bwyc.org.
• Also on Saturday, Dec. 4, Dan B’s Restaurant at 109 S. Beach Blvd. in Bay St. Louis will host Breakfast with Santa from 8 -10:30 a.m.
• Also on Saturday, Dec. 4, the Hancock County Tourism Bureau will present its 13th annual Chrismas parade in Bay St. Louis, beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will begin on Blaize Ave., travel to Toulme St., to Main St., to Beach Blvd., to Union, ending at the Depot District with the annual Snowflakes and Sugarplums Festival. The festival will continue through 3 p.m. Saturday, and Santa will be on hand to visit with the children. For more, call 228-463-9222 or visit www.playonthebay.org. For parade information, call Gayle Adams at 985-778-3809.
• The Pearlington Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at the old Charles B. Murphy Elementary School, rolling up White’s Road to Seventh Ave., down to Hwy. 90, down Hwy. 604, and ending at the Pearlington Community Center. For more, call 228-671-9576 or 228-671-6272.
• That evening, starting at 5 p.m., the city of Waveland will host “Elf” Movie Night and its Tree Lighting ceremony. Everyone is invited to wear their holiday pajamas, bring a cozy blanket and lawn chairs and help light the Christmas tree. Refreshments will be provided. The event will take place at the Waveland Town Green, 345 Coleman Ave. Call 601-590-2791 for more.
• From Sunday, Dec. 5 through Monday, Dec. 13, the Hancock County Library System will host its annual Holiday Tree Gala and Scavenger Hunt, with Christmas trees decorated by local business and organizations at each of the library branches. The scavenger hunt will include prizes for children and adults, and you can pick up a stamp card at any one of the five branches during regular business hours, then visit each branch at any time to find the hidden objects. For more call 228-467-5282.
• On Friday, Dec. 10, McLeod Park will host “Elves in the Park” from 6-8 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony, a visit from Santa and cookies and hot chocolate. The event is sponsored by the Hancock County Community Committee. During the event, M.A.P. will present the Christmas Play, “Everyone’s Christmas Story,” by Kara Wilkins, beginning at 7 p.m.
• The annual Kiln Fire Truck Parade is scheduled to roll on Saturday, DEc. 11, beginning at noon. Fire trucks will parade through the Kiln on the way to meet Santa, starting at Bobinger Rd. and Old Kiln Picayune Rd., heading to Old Joe Moran Rd., where it turns left and heads to Cuevas Rd, crosses on to Hwy. 43 and heads to the storm shelter. Santa will be at the shelter to meet with the children. The public is invited to participate. To enter a float, the cost is $50, or $20 for four-wheelers or side-by-sides. Call 228-493-5666.
