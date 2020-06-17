The Sea Coast Echo is proud to welcome three more junior reporters to the team: Lexie Duenas, Kylie Simpkins, and Nia Singleton.
Lexie, 17, is a resident of Bay St. Louis; daughter to Tanya; and sister to Triton and Noah. She will be a senior at Bay High School.
Lexie said she wants to hone her writing skills in preparation for college. She has plans to major in creative writing.
“I’ve never really had anyone critique my writing so I felt this would be good experience for that,” she said.
Kylie, 9, is the daughter of Brittany, and sister to Brooklyn, Xavier, and Ariana. She will be a fourth- grader at North Bay Elementary.
“I thought it (junior reporting) would be something interesting to do,” she said. “I want to learn what a reporter does, how to write, and what way to write.”
Nia is the daughter of Debbie and Moni; and sister to Ja’hmonica and Levi. She will be a sixth-grader at Bay Middle School.
Nia said that junior reporting will provide her with a “good” opportunity.”
“I want to get better at grammar skills and learn things about what’s happening around me,” she said.
Lexie, Kylie and Nia join 13-year-old Katie Stevens to round out this year’s junior reporter team.
The Echo’s junior reporters are responsible for pitching story ideas, writing stories; and taking photographs for publication in the newspaper as well as the Sea Coast Echo website.
