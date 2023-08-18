The world championships in track and field begin this weekend in Budapest. Events will include the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races. For the casual spectator such as myself, watching the middle and long-distance runs on television tends toward the monotonous. Runners make multiple laps around the track, mostly all bunched together. Just because someone is ahead for the first seven laps doesn’t mean they will be ahead at the end. There is the occasional lead change or some jostling among those back in the pack for position, but, at least for the track-and-field layperson, not much appears to be going on.
But, that changes once the runners enter the “bell lap.” As they enter their final lap around the track a bell rings. Then the real excitement finally begins as the runners make their moves for the final push to the finish line. News is about to be made.
When I hear the bell go off in those races and see the excitement that follows, it reminds me of a story told by Dr. Phil Klotzbach, who makes seasonal hurricane forecasts as head of the Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University.
Klotzbach learned his craft from his predecessor Dr. Bill Gray, an expert in tropical meteorology and a pioneer in the field of seasonal hurricane forecasting. According to Klotzbach, every year on August 20th, Dr. Gray would walk through the hallways and offices of the Department of Atmospheric Science at Colorado State loudly ringing a bell.
Why? Because, based on historical data, August 20th is a good approximation of the beginning of the busiest six weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season. (The Atlantic basin includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea). Even though the official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th, almost as many storms form during the six weeks from mid-August to the end of September as during the rest of the six-month season combined.
Certainly for those of us along the central Gulf Coast the next six weeks is the part of the season that historically has had the greatest impact on us. Major hurricanes are those with winds greater than 110 miles per hour. All of the major hurricanes making landfall in coastal Mississippi and southeast Louisiana have done so between mid-August and the first week in October. The earliest major hurricane to hit Mississippi was catastrophic Hurricane Camille on August 17, 1969.
As if on cue, the tropics seem to have heard Dr. Gray’s bell and are beginning to wake up. After weeks of quiet, the National Hurricane Center is now watching three areas for possible tropical storm formation during the next seven days (August 17-23). Two of the areas are far out in the Atlantic. Even if they do develop, they are likely to curve northward into the North Atlantic long before becoming of interest to south Mississippians.
Of more interest to residents around the Gulf of Mexico is a tropical wave forecast to move westward across Florida and into the Gulf on Sunday. However, all the computer models indicate that the center of the system is likely to head toward the western Gulf and impact Texas or Mexico. The effects on coastal Mississippi look to be limited to a slight increase in shower chances Monday or Tuesday (August 21-22).
Rain would be a welcome change for coastal Mississippi. On Thursday (August 17) the U.S. Drought Monitor placed Hancock, Pearl River, Harrison, and Stone counties into the moderate drought category. Rainfall in the area is running far below normal. According to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network, Bay St. Louis has received 28.50 inches of rain so far this year, which is 15 inches drier than the 30-year average for January through mid-August. During the past 30 days, Bay St. Louis has only collected 0.36 inches of rain, a mere 10 percent of the climatological average for mid-July through mid-August. Similar and even more severe drought conditions are affecting much of the southern half of Mississippi, all of Louisiana, and most of Texas.
Unfortunately, after an anticipated brief uptick in coastal Mississippi’s rain chances on Monday, August 21, associated with the wave moving through the Gulf, a massive and abnormally strong high pressure system in the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere, similar to the one responsible for our heat and drought of the past month, is forecast to expand and intensify over the entire central and eastern United States. For south Mississippi that means low rain chances and a return of triple digit, possibly record- breaking heat by Wednesday and Thursday (August 23-24).
While no one wants a hurricane, some sort of tropical system might be what’s needed to finally break the heat and drought pattern in south Mississippi and across the neighboring states to our west.
